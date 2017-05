BETHLEHEM (Sputnik) — The event started at 4 p.m local time (13:00 GMT) near the Russian cultural center in the city of Bethlehem , with over 70 people from Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus and other Palestinian cities in attendance.

Millions of people in Russia and countries across the world over the recent week have participated in the "Immortal Regiment" marches to honor those who fought against Nazism in the World War II.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative and within its framework people march with images of their family members who participated in the Second World War. For the first time the rally took place in 2012, in Russia's Tomsk, and has since spread worldwide.