Some 38,000 Syrians Returned to Liberated Jarabulus From Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the official, an average number of 200 people a day, including children and women, have been returning from Turkey to Jarabulus, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The members of the opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) assisted the civilians in their transition to the Syrian city, according to the agency.

In late March, the Turkish National Security Council announced that Ankara had successfully completed Operation Euphrates Shield in cooperation with the FSA in northern Syria, during which the cities of Jarabulus and Al Bab had been liberated from the Daesh terrorists. The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

