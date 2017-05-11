Iraqi Army Chief Vows Liberation of West Mosul From Daesh Terrorists by May 27

© AP Photo/ Hussein Malla Over Half a Million People Flee Iraqi City of Nineveh on the Outskirts of Mosul

CAIRO (Sputnik)Iraqi government forces are expecting to liberate the western part of Mosul from the Daesh terrorist group before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins this year on May 27, the chief of the General Staff of the Iraqi army said Thursday.

"The Iraqi forces will declare victory over the Daesh in the western part of Mosul before the Ramadan month," Qatar's al-Jazeera television quoted Gen. Othman Ghanimi as saying.

