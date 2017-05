MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The evacuated people were sent to the northern Syrian city of Jarablus in 41 buses, the SANA news agency reported.

Homs Governor Talal Barazi said that al-Waer would be completely cleared of militants and weapons by May 20. He pointed out that the reconstruction works around the neighborhood had started over 10 days ago.

On March 13, Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement under Russian mediation, where militants and their families would leave Homs in stages with guaranteed safe passage courtesy of Syrian government troops. Over 9,000 people, including more than 2,500 militants, have already left the city.