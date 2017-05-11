Abbas 'Welcomes Trump's Desire to Resolve' Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Russia), (Sputnik) – Speaking at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Abbas reminded that he accepted last week an invitation to visit the White House.

"And to express our full readiness to cooperate with him, to undertake all efforts possible to reach the historic peace deal which would put an end to the confrontation between us and the Israelis. We welcome Trump’s desire to help resolve the issue with us and the Israelis," Abbas said.

After the Six Day War in 1967, Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Sinai Peninsula.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objections from the United Nations.