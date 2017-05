–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The government of Syrian President Bashar Assad is not likely to reach a political settlement deal with the opposition this year, US Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats stated in a written congressional testimony on Thursday.

"We assess that the Syrian regime, backed by Russia and Iran, will maintain its momentum on the battlefield but that the regime and the opposition are not likely to agree on a political settlement in 2017," Coats said in his testimony to the US Senate Intelligence Committee.

