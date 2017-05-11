Syrian Government Army Launches Offensive Against Daesh in Deir ez-Zor (VIDEO)

The Syrian government army has intensified its offensive in Deir ez-Zor Governorate. As a result of the operation, the infantry has reached the district of Abu Hasan. The army is now liberating the territories adjacent to the Governorate's airport to be able to secure the operations of the airport, which is currently under the control of the army, and retake control over the logistic routes which have been blocked by terrorists.

A military field source told Sputnik Arabic that during the operation, a number of terrorists have been killed. One of them had Belgian citizenship, others had foreign Arabic passports.

The army has liberated the southwestern part of its airport and took control over arms caches and ammunition depots.

The source added that the Syrian and Russian aviation are delivering strikes on the positions of the terrorists in this area. A day before, ground control points and logistic routes of terrorists have been taken under control as part of the ground operation.