Trump Claims Syria’s Assad Still Has Chemical Weapons

Kurdish YPG Vows to Build Free Syria Following US Decision to Arm Militia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)President Donald Trump alleged in an interview published on Thursday that Syrian President Bashar Assad still has chemical weapons stockpiles.

"It’s just terrible. And I guess it was also that he [Assad] violated the deal that was done with Obama," Trump said in an interview with TIME. "He’s got gas all over the place. He’s got gas all over the place."

Speaking about his decision last month to launch hellfire missiles at a Syrian military airbase, Trump said "I think we were being laughed at by the world. They’re not laughing anymore."

Trump ordered the missiles in response to an April 4 chemical attack against civilians in the village of Khan Shaykun.

The Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said its analysis of samples of people killed and injured in the attack determined sarin or a sarin like gas was used.

Assad has denied accusations from the United States and other nations that he or his government were responsible for the attack or that the government has any chemical weapons.

The OPCW announced in January 2016 that it destroyed Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal as part of an deal the Syrian government agreed to.

