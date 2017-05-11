US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy 2 Daesh Headquarters Near Deir Ez-Zor

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition carried out 22 airstrikes against the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, including four strikes near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Dayr Az Zawr, two strikes destroyed two Daesh headquarters," the release stated on Thursday.

Additional airstrikes in Syria engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed vehicles, fighting positions and an explosives factory near Raqqa and Tabqa.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted seven strikes consisting of 47 engagements against Islamic State targets near Mosul, Rawah and Tal Afar.

The strikes engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed rocket-propelled grenade systems, fighting positions and a rocket storage facility, among other targets, according to the release.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!