Palestinian President Abbas Reiterates Russia’s Key Role in Resolving Problem

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Trump to Invite Netanyahu, Abbas for Peace Talks in US

SOCHI (Sputnik)Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the Palestinian problem cannot be resolved without the real participation of Russia.

"It is impossible to settle the Palestinian problem without the real participation of Russia. We always strive for this and we always talk about this, including in all international formats," Abbas said.

He said the position of Russia, which supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of 1967 with the capital in East Jerusalem, is firm.

"We always hear this position from you, it's firm, and you always repeat it to us," Abbas said.