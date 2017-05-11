Register
16:15 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Children walking along a street in Deir ez-Zor, Syria

    Number of Hard-to-Reach Syrians Down to 4.5Mln Due to 'Enormous Changes' - UN

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 85 0 0

    Changes on the ground have led the UN humanitarian task force to scale down the number of people in hard-to-reach areas to 4.5 million, adviser to the UN special envoy for Syria on humanitarian issues Jan Egeland said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He acknowledged at a briefing in Geneva "enormous changes" in the Syrian battlefield, including new frontlines and local agreements over the past four months.

    "In some respects, more has happened the first four months of this year than in the previous four years," Egeland said. "This has also led to us revising now more frequently the numbers of people living in hard-to-reach areas. They have gone from roughly 5 million to now 4.5 million people."

    The number of people in besieged areas was down 20,000 people to 625,000 people, he added, estimating that 80 percent of residents across 13 areas are besieged by government forces.

    "There is still 95,000 people in Deir ez-Zor besieged by Islamic State [Daesh]. There is now down to 12,000 people in Foua and Kefraya that is besieged by armed opposition groups. And then it is the poor people of Yarmouk besieged twice… 8,000-10,000 there," he said.

    A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army at an observation post at the frontline in the al-Kom village of the Quneitra province in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Russia-Proposed Safe Zones to Have Positive Effect on at Least 2.6Mln Syrians - UN
    Egeland added that the UN's four-convoys-per-week humanitarian assistance capacity in besieged areas is down to an average of one convoy per week.

    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

    Related:

    Daesh Munitions Explode in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor: 15 Houses Razed, Dozens Killed
    Syrian Air Forces Strike Daesh Positions in Deir ez-Zor Province
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy 4 Daesh Oil Tankers Near Deir Ez-Zor
    What Life is Like Under Daily Daesh Shelling in Besieged Deir ez-Zor (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, United Nations, Jan Egeland, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok