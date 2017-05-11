Register
16:15 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo released by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman, right, and Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wave as they leave the hall after talks with the British prime minister, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

    Saudi Arabia 'Just Defending Itself' by Bombing Yemen - Michael Fallon

    © AP Photo/ Saudi Press Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    252028

    UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon has defended the Saudi-led coalition's bombing of Yemen. The British government's official position has always been to support the two-year campaign to oust Houthi rebels in Yemen, despite numerous human rights atrocities, including those committed against civilian children, as well as the use of banned weapons.

    Yemen is collapsing under the combined burden of a protracted civil war and a public health famine crisis.

    UNICEF estimates that a child dies every 10 minutes from preventable causes.

    Yemenis receive food rations provided by a local charity, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, April, 13, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Yemenis receive food rations provided by a local charity, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, April, 13, 2017.

    The Saudi-led coalition is blockading Yemeni ports, preventing the import of vital aid supplies, and forces loyal to both sides have been accused of bombing and firing on hospitals and schools.

    The International Committee of the Red Cross says there have been more than 160 attacks against medical facilities and personnel in the past two years.

    Men inspect the site of an airstrike which witnesses said was by Saudi-led coalition aircraft on mourners at a hall where a wake for the father of Jalal al-Roweishan, the interior minister in the Houthi-dominated Yemeni government, was being held, in Sanaa, Yemen October 8, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Men inspect the site of an airstrike which witnesses said was by Saudi-led coalition aircraft on mourners at a hall where a wake for the father of Jalal al-Roweishan, the interior minister in the Houthi-dominated Yemeni government, was being held, in Sanaa, Yemen October 8, 2016.

    However, despite this growing evidence of Saudi-backed atrocities, British Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has called Saudi Arabia's Yemen intervention justified.

    According to Mr. Fallon, Saudi Arabia is "just defending itself."

    "Saudi Arabia is fully entitled to defend itself and its fully entitled to call on its friends in so doing. Saudi Arabia is being attacked by Houthi rebels across its Southern border with Yemen. It's had its towns and villages shelled by the Houthis," Sir Michael said on the BBC Today program.

    The brazen simplification of a complex conflict, with multiple international powers engaged by proxy — including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the US and the UK — will unlikely deter human rights organizations who have been highly critical of the conflict.

    The civil war began in February 2015, when Zaidi Shia rebels known as Houthis, ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

    UK-based Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT)
    © Flickr/ Campaign Against Arms Trade
    'Gov't Can't Bury Its Head in Sand Forever': UK in Court Over Saudi Arms Sales

    Saudi Arabia quickly intervened with a coalition of nine Arab states, backed by the UK and US.

    Meanwhile, the Saudis have labeled the Houthis as Iranian proxies, an accusation Tehran continues to vehemently denied.

    In April 2017, two human rights groups — Save the Children and Watchlist — called on the UN to put Saudi Arabia back on a list of violators of children's rights.

    However, with weeks to go until the 2017 UK election, Sir Michael re-stressed the Conservative government's position that Saudi Arabia is an "enormously important trading partner," and refused to clarify whether his party will halt arms sales to the Saudis.

    "We share intelligence with Saudi Arabia about terrorism. We gain from that relationship. Every arms export application is very carefully looked at and judged by our criteria — some of the toughest in the world. But Saudi Arabia, equally, is entitled to defend itself," he said.

    Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is believed to be in favor of banning arms sales to regimes the party deems repressive, including Saudi Arabia.

    The issue has exposed the UK to accusations of hypocrisy.

    Since 2010, the UK has sold arms to 39 of the 51 countries ranked "not free" on the Freedom House "Freedom in the world" report. Freedom House is a US-based human rights organization.

    And in December 2016, Sir Michael confirmed that British-made cluster bombs, which are illegal under international law, have been used by Saudi Arabian forces in Yemen.

    The bombs were manufactured before the UN's Convention on Cluster Munitions was adopted in 2008.

    According to Human Rights Watch, cluster bombs "pose a threat post-conflict by leaving remnants, including submunitions that fail to explode upon impact becoming de facto landmines."

    The UK government has said that the UK no longer manufacturers or sells cluster bombs.

    According to UK Trade and Investment, Britain is the second biggest arms exporter in the world, worth billions of pounds every year.

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Had No Option But to Invade in Yemen – Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
    Saudi-Led Coalition's Cluster Bombs Wound Children in Yemen - HRW
    War in Yemen: UK 'Sticking Fingers in Its Ears' Over Saudi Arms Sales
    UK Trains Saudi Pilots Amid Allegations of War Crimes in Yemen
    Tags:
    Yemen crisis, Yemen conflict, Yemen bombing, airstrikes, cluster munitions, hunger, cluster bombs, humanitarian crisis, human rights, military conflict, war, Michael Fallon, Britain, Yemen, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok