Six Bedouin Tribesmen Killed in Clashes With Islamists in North Sinai

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Arab tribesmen died Wednesday in a fight with Islamist militants in North Sinai south of the town of Rafah.
The outlet cited sources among the local population who said a young tribe leader was among those killed in the offensive, backed by Egyptian forces from air and later on land.
Tribesmen have been chasing Islamists in the Sinai desert for the past two weeks after the tribe’s sheikh called on other Bedouin groups to unite against the common threat in the region that has been troubled by local insurgency for years, according to reports.
