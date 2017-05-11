Register
01:04 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The Super Mushshak on display at the IDEAS 2008 defence exhibition in Pakistan

    Planes for Warships: Turkey Signs Arms Trade Memorandum With Pakistan

    © Wikipedia/ Paki90
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 33 0 0

    Turkey and Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding on a mutual arms deal: Turkey will buy 52 Pakistani training planes, while Pakistan will buy four Turkish corvette warships.

    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed)
    India Warns Turkey Against Interfering in Kashmir Issue as Pakistan Hails Erdogan's Offer
    The agreement was announced by Turkey's defense industry undersecretariat.

    Under the agreement, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) will buy four Turkish corvettes made under Ankara's MILGEM warship program, the purpose of which is to build a modern littoral combat warship with indigenous anti-submarine warfare and high-seas patrol capabilities.

    Turkey, meanwhile, is set to buy 52 Super Mushshak training propeller planes, made by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, to replace the Cessna T-41 and SIAI-Marchetti SF-260 planes currently in use. It will mark the first time a NATO country will use a Pakistani-built training plane.

    The agreement comes in light of Turkey's longstanding support of Pakistan. Earlier in May, ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for "multilateral dialogue" on the issue of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir territories, a cause of much tension between India and Pakistan. Bringing international attention to the issue  is something Pakistan has wanted for some time, according to the Fair Observer.

    "We have to build bridges, strengthen dialogue between different stakeholders. We shouldn't allow more casualties to occur," Erdogan said, according to the Indian Express. "We should strengthen multilateral dialogue. We can be involved in multilateral dialogues. I think we have to seek out ways to settle this question once and for all. It will provide great benefits to both the countries."

    Erdogan praised Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as his "dear friend" and "a man of good intentions," and urged Pakistan and India to "keep dialogue channels open and engage different stakeholders."

    According to the Fair Observer, Erdogan's support for Pakistan is part of Turkey's efforts to challenge Saudi Arabia as an international leader of Sunni muslims.

    Related:

    Pentagon Chief Vows to Resolve Tensions With Turkey Over US Arming Syrian Kurds
    US Arms Sent to Syrian Kurds May Be Used Against Turkey, Ignite 'More Tension'
    Germany Not Interested in Post-Referendum Turkey's Expulsion From NATO
    Tags:
    arms deal, Super Mushshak, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, Nawaz Sharif, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India, Turkey, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok