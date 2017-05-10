Register
19:01 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Soldiers with the Iraqi special forces look out on Islamic State group positions from a rooftop in west Mosul as fighting continues, Monday, April 24, 2017

    Mosul Hasn't Been Fully Liberated 'Because of Washington'

    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Iraq (49)
    261332

    The United States has deliberately not provided advanced precision weapons to Iraqi security forces, limiting Baghdad's ability to fully liberate Mosul and fight Daesh, defense analyst Ahmad al-Sharifi told Sputnik Persian.

    "Sixty-two countries, including the United States, are part of the international coalition in Iraq. The US has enormous military capabilities and the most cutting-edge weapons. However, airstrikes conducted by foreign planes have not had a crushing effect on Daesh," he said, adding that the counterterrorism operation in Iraq has been used to pressure politicians in other countries.

    Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi
    © AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban
    Iraqi Prime Minister Says No US Combat Troops Will Remain in Country After Daesh Ousted
    Washington's decision to refrain from providing advanced armaments to Baghdad has slowed down the army's advance against terrorists, the analyst said, adding that Iraqi security forces have lost their advantage as a result. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has given the green light to arms deliveries to the Syrian Kurds in their efforts to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital. 

    Brigadier General Yahii Rasul named Daesh's fierce resistance as the main reason why Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq, has not been fully liberated. The city has symbolic value for the militant group since it was in the Great Nuri Mosque that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed the rise of Daesh's caliphate, he added.

    "Terrorist attacks in different parts of Iraq, including the attack on Kurdish-administered areas near Kirkuk, have one goal. They are aimed at boosting morale of the militants who are suffering defeat after defeat in Mosul and elsewhere," he said.

    Brigadier General Yahii Rasul further mentioned that pushing Daesh out of Mosul is a priority for Iraqi security forces. Other towns and settlements still held by Daesh will be liberated once Mosul is under Baghdad's full control.

    An Iraqi forces member stands next to a crater made by an air strike in west Mosul as Iraqi troops continue battling against Islamic State (IS) group fighters to further advance inside the city, on March 7, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    US Dismisses Daesh Claims of Civilian Deaths After Alleged Mosul Strike
    Ahmad al-Sharifi also criticized Ankara for its activities in Iraq.

    Turkey "has prevented the Iraqi Armed Forces from entering Tal Afar and Hawija," he said. Both Iraqi towns have been under Daesh occupation, with the latter often used for mass executions.

    "Iraq is currently engaged in the war against terrorists. It does not have an opportunity to settle disputes with neighbors, whatever the cost," the analyst added, referring to Turkey. "At the same time you need to understand that the US will never go against Turkey, its strategic partner."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Iraq (49)

    Related:

    Iraqi Kurdistan Region to Hold Referendum on Independence in August
    Over Half a Million People Flee Iraqi City of Nineveh on the Outskirts of Mosul
    Anti-Daesh Coalition Promises 'More Surprises' After New Mosul Offensive
    Daesh Drones Appear in West Mosul Multiple Times Every Day
    Tags:
    military assistance, arms deliveries, counterterrorism, Daesh, Mosul, Turkey, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok