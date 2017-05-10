Register
17:29 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a US military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017.

    Frenemies in the Making: Turkey 'Lost Some' US Backing Over Kurdish Issue

    Middle East
    Get short URL
    128160

    Despite repeated warnings from its Turkish NATO ally, Washington has given the go-ahead to supplying arms to the Kurdish YPG fighters in their operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh.

    The Pentagon has rushed to furnish the policy with statements of its importance to defeating the jihadi group. Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White is reported as saying that, "we are keenly aware of the security concerns of our coalition partner Turkey. We want to reassure the people and government of Turkey that the US is committed to preventing additional security risks and protecting our NATO ally."

    "This increase in US support to the Kurdish-led forces would significantly help the fighting against the Islamic State [Daesh] in northeastern and eastern Syria. We know that Raqqa, one of the most important strongholds of the Islamic State, is surrounded on three of four sides of the city. We also know that the YPG have succeeded also thanks to US and Russian support in cutting off the main supply road from Raqqa. So I think the increased support to the Kurds will help in a significant way the advancement of their forces against the Islamic State," Dr. Lorenzo Trombetta, a Beirut-based journalist and scholar told Sputnik.

    It has been US policy in Syria to arm the Kurdish YPG since the second term of the Obama administration. The Kurdish group is often cited by the Washington consensus as being the most effective and battle-tested force on the ground against Daesh.

    However, the relationship between Washington and the Kurds more generally goes further back than Obama's decision to provide support to the YPG. The administration of President Bill Clinton sought to destabilize the Iraqi government of Saddam Hussein thought the 1990s, and saw the provision of weapons to the Kurdish factions in the North of the country as a means to achieving this.

    In Syria however, the situation is far more complex. While the YPG, and the umbrella organization of which it is a part, the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces, are locked in combat with Daesh and other messianic jihadi groups, the YPG has a much more organized enemy on its hands: NATO member Turkey.

    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapons as he walks along a street in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapons as he walks along a street in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 21, 2016.

    Turkey has long opposed the the provision of military largesse to the Syrian Kurdish groups, mainly out of concern that this will embolden the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK). The PKK is a Kurdish separatist group mainly concentrated in southeastern Turkey that has intermittently waged guerrilla war against the Turkish state since the late 1970s. Turkey also argues that there is a direct link between the YPG and the PKK, an allegation that Washington has repeatedly played down.

    In a sign that it was becoming increasingly paranoid about the consolidation of YPG forces near its border, Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes against positions in northeastern Syria and in Iraq's Sinjar region last month, reportedly killing upward of 30 YPG fighters.

    US military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    At the tail-end of February 2017, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said of the US's support for Kurds that, "the only thing we expect from our US ally is to support Turkey with no ifs or buts," and earlier in March, President Erdogan's government ruled out compromise with the Trump administration over its support for Kurdish fighters. In other words, Turkey had made implicit threats that it does not want to see Kurds involved in the fight for Raqqa and that if they are, US-Turkey relations could wither. However, Trump made his intentions clear early on that the US has every intention of supporting "local groups." While the Kurds are by no means the only local group, they have certainly been a reliable US favorite. 

    President Trump's announcement on Tuesday, May 9, to approve arms supplies to the YPG was met with celebration by Syrian Kurdish officials. One is quoted as saying that it "legitimizes" the YPG as it prepares to storm the Syrian Daesh stronghold of Raqqa.

    When asked how the move might effect US-Turkish relations, Professor Trombetta told Sputnik:

    "I think that after Turkey has become a clear ally of Russia and we have seen the outcome of the Astana agreement where Russia succeeded in bringing Turkey to the same negotiating table as Iran, Turkey lost some coverage with the United States, namely regarding the Kurdish issue. Ankara cannot impose its interests on Washington in Northern Syria, it could negotiate some new positions, like the US did together with Moscow when they offered Turkey buffer zones along the only Arab dominated areas of the Turkish border. But I think Ankara should be satisfied enough with what it gained here."

    Voices of Kurdish joy were however, made against a backdrop of Turkish condemnation. Turkey's deputy Prime minister Nurettin Canikli called Trump's decision "unacceptable." Mr. Canikli said in reference to the PKK that, "the Trump administration providing arms to a terrorist organisation — either directly or indirectly through the YPG — does not change the fact that this amounts to support for a terrorist organization."

    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he stands past a tank in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasakah, Syria.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Trump Approves US Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds Over Turkish Objection - Pentagon

    A US official had allegedly said, speaking on condition of anonymity, that the equipment being sent to the YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces could include machine guns, armored vehicles and small arms.

    Ankara has long called for Washington to switch its support for the offensive on Raqqa from the Kurdish YPG to Syrian rebels that have been trained and equipped by Turkish forces. However, the Trump administration officials have cast a skeptical eye on the size and capabilities of such forces.

    Turkish officials are holding predatory talks with US officials ahead of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned visit to Washington on May 16-17 to meet with US President Trump. To what extent Erdogan will be able to extract concessions from Trump over US arming of the YPG depends upon how well Erdogan can navigate the diplomatic storm.

    The one thing that is for sure for now, is that it appears increasingly unlikely that Trump and the Pentagon will change their minds any time soon over the Syrian Kurds. 

    Related:

    Trump Approves US Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds Over Turkish Objection - Pentagon
    March On: Washington May Be Pushing Syrian Kurds' Plan to Extend Territory
    Turkey, Russia 'Want to See Syria as a Single and Undivided State' - Turkish MP
    Kurds Push For a No-Fly Zone on Turkish-Syrian Border
    Tags:
    US-Turkey relations, Syrian crisis, Trump administration, Daesh, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), White House, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Pentagon, Turkey, Syria, United States, Raqqa, Kurdistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok