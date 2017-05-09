More Than 20 Nations Participate in Largest Middle East Exercise in Jordan

© AP Photo/ Hellenic Air Force Israel Taking Part in Int'l Air Force Drills in Greece Alongside Pilots From UAE

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Some 7,200 servicemen from 24 nations are participating in Exercise Eager Lion currently under way in Jordan, the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit said in a release on Tuesday.

"This year's iteration is comprised of about 7,200 military personnel from more than 20 nations that will respond to scenarios involving border security, command and control, cyber defense and battlespace management," the release stated.

The exercise, which is scheduled for May 7-18, includes combat clearing and patrolling drills, according to the US Central Command.

Exercise Eager Lion is the largest annual exercise in the region. Some of the participant countries include the United States, United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Australia, Poland and Greece.