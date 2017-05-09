Israel Marks Victory Day by 'Immortal Regiment,' Veterans Marches in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Sputnik) — Veterans and home-front workers, prisoners of concentration camps and ghettos from different parts of the country took part in the march, alongside the "Immortal Regiment", despite the hot weather.
The demonstrators were carrying flags of Israel, Russia, countries of the anti-Hitler coalition, the Victory banners to the strains of war songs.
The Victory Day is a state holiday in Israel, with celebrations held on May 9 and adjacent days.
The Israeli-held "Immortal Regiment" march for the first time in 2014. This year residents of some 20 settlement across Israel took part in the event.
The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries in early May. In 2016, at least 40 countries housed the "Immortal Regiment" marches.
- 'Immortal Regiment' March in Moscow© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
- People carrying portraits of deceased relatives as they attend the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations at the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, Germany© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
- Over 100 People Join 'Immortal Regiment' March in Beijing© Sputnik/ Ivan Bulatov
- The Immortal Regiment march in London, 2017© Sputnik/ Jenny McCall
- Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Immortal Regiment march during Victory Day celebrations, marking 72nd anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in central Moscow© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
