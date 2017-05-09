Turkey Launches Airstrikes in Northern Iraq, Destroys PKK Camps - Reports

© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan Turkey Plans to Build Wall on Iranian Border to Block Access for PKK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Anadolu news agency citing the Turkish General Staff, three caves and four bunkers were destroyed in air raids in Metina, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Gara in northern Iraq. Three camp areas were also destroyed.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurdish pro-independence PKK escalated in 2015, after a three-year ceasefire between the two sides collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

Ankara began launching regular airstrikes against PKK in both northern Iraq and Turkey in July 2015.