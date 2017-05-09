Tillerson, Qatari FM Review Doha Anti-Terror Financing Efforts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Al Thani discussed the country's ongoing work to disrupt and combat terrorism financing, the State Department said in a press release.

"The two leaders also reviewed Qatar’s continuing efforts to stop the financing of terrorist groups, including prosecuting suspected financiers, freezing assets, and introducing stringent controls to its banking system," the release stated on Monday.

Tillerson emphasized the importance of the strong partnership between the United States and Qatar to promote security in the Middle East.

The secretary of state praised Qatar's actions to support the US-led military coalition's mission to eliminate the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia.) He specifically mentioned Doha's investment in funding the Combined Air and Operations Center, the release added.

Tillerson and Al Thani also agreed on a need for a political solution that can solve the crisis in Libya, the release noted.