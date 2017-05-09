Trump Maintains National Emergency Status for Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump notified Congress on Monday that he intends to uphold a state of national emergency for Yemen that was issued by his predecessor in 2012.
"For this reason I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13611 with respect to Yemen."
Yemen is in the throes of an ongoing war that began in 2015. The conflict pits government troops headed by Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi against Houthi rebels, who are backed by army units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Since March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)