00:32 GMT +309 May 2017
    Man walks with a pair of children in hand hand through the rubble in Eastern Ghouta, Syria (File)

    US Defense Secretary Vows to Look at Russian Proposal for Safe Zones in Syria

    © AP Photo/ Save the Children
    The United States is reviewing the proposal on de-escalation zones in Syria that was reached last week, US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis told reporters on Monday

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in the Arab country as part of the Astana talks on the Syrian settlement. The United States has observer status at the talks.

    "We'll look at them. It's all in process right now. It's not been decided, in the sense that these are the specific safe zones, who's going to be ensuring they're safe, who is signing up for it, and who is specifically to be kept out of them," Mattis said.

    People walk at an area hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Pentagon Chief Questions Syria Safe Zones Plan as Russia Finds Way to Help Stop War... Again
    Mattis noted that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford spoke with his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov on the topic of safe zones in Syria.

    The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The memorandum came into force at 21:00 GMT on Friday.

    Tags:
    safe zones, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Russia, United States
