Over a Thousand Militants Leave Barzeh District in Syria's Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The first group of militants, including 1,022 people, has left the Barzeh district in the Syrian capital of Damascus as part of the implementation of an agreement to put an end to all armed manifestations there.

According to the Syrian Satellite Channel, several buses carrying militants and their family members headed toward the northern countryside.

The evacuation from the district will be carried out throughout the next few days until it is completely cleared from militants, the channel reported.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Syrian security forces told Sputnik that the total number of the people set to leave the district in several groups should reach 8,000 under the deal between the country's government and a number of armed militant groups.