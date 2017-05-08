Iran Test-Fires High Speed Torpedo Near Strait of Hormuz - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The test took place near the strategic shipping route on Sunday, NBC News reported citing US defense officials.

Last week, Fox News reported citing Pentagon officials that an Iranian Yono-class submarine had attempted a missile launch on March 2 but the test failed.

Iran said in February that it had successfully test-fired a missile from a submarine.

During a presidential election debate on Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for writing "provocative" anti-Israel messages on ballistic missiles before testing them.

Rouhani said the ballistic missile program threatened to disrupt the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with the United States, Russia and other nations.

In April, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Trump administration is conducting a review of the Iran deal to determine if suspending nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran remains vital to US national security interests.