Kurdish Forces Fight Against Daesh to Ensure Syria’s Integrity

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Muallem stressed that Syrian sovereignty was unquestionable and was not a matter for discussion.

"We suppose that Kurdish citizens’ activity against the Islamic State [Daesh] is a project aimed to ensure the respect for Syria’s integrity and sovereignty," Muallem said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), comprising Kurdish self-defense forces and partisan units, was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition.

The SDF launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation in November 2016 and are now in the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, aimed at liberation of the rural areas of Raqqa province from terrorists.