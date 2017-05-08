Germany to Consider US Proposals on NATO's Involvement in US-Led Anti-Daesh Op

BERLIN (Sputnik) — On Friday, German Spiegel newspaper reported that the United States urged the alliance to formally join the efforts of the international coalition.

"We will consider the corresponding proposals of the United States and our partners before the May 25 summit in Brussels," Schaefer said at a briefing on Monday.

The consultations with partners will be held on different levels before the summit, he added.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.