Military Withdrawal From Barzeh District in Syria's Damascus Kicks Off

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The first group of the militants and their family members began leaving the Barzeh neighborhood in the Syrian capital of Damascus, heading toward the city of Idlib under the deal reached by the country's government and a number of armed militant groups, a source in the Syrian security forces told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, 1,500 militants and their relatives are expected to leave Barzeh in the first day, while the total number of the people set to leave the district in several groups should reach 8,000.

The government forces will begin rebuilding infrastructure and returning civilians to the district after they regain full control over it.