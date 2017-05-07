Servicemen From 20 States Participate in Military Drills in Jordan - Reports

DUBAI (Sputnik) — During the drills, set to last until May 18, the military would work out measures for border protection, cybersecurity, and enhance coordination of different types of troops during the fighting.

"Joint efforts and coordination and the exchange of expertise are needed at the time when the region is facing the threat of terrorism," Jordanian Brig. Gen. Khalid Shara, who heads the drills, was quoted as saying by the Jordanian state television.

According to Shara, the exercises were held in Jordan for the seventh time and involved servicemen from the EU countries, Asia, Africa and the Persian Gulf.

Jordan is one of the major recipients of US financial aid and its key partner in the US-led coalition fighting against Daesh terrorist griyo.