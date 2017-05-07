"All the opposing sides assess the situation in the areas where the memorandum on Syria's safe zones establishment is in effect as stable," the Russian reconciliation center said in a statement.
On Thursday, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed the memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in the Arab country as part of the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. According to the memorandum, no clashes between government forces and armed groups should take place in the zones starting from May 6.
