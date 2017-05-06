Register
    Palestinian students supporting the Hamas movement take part in a rally during an election campaign for the student council at the Birzeit University, near the West Bank city of Ramallah on April 26, 2016

    Hamas Political Chief Announces Successor

    © AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI
    Middle East
    Khaled Meshaal, the head of Palestinian Hamas movement, announced that Ismail Haniya, the president of the political bureau of the movement, was elected as his successor.

    MOSCOW (Spitnik) – Khaled Meshaal, the head of Palestinian Hamas movement, on Saturday said that Ismail Haniya, a former leader of the group in the Gaza Strip, was elected as his successor.

    "I would like to announce that this new council has elected Abu al-Abed, my brother Ismail Haniya, the president of the political bureau of the movement," Meshaa told Al Jazeera news outlet. "The new leadership will announce any other names in the appropriate time. The movement blesses this election which came in a consultative, democratic way that is homogenous with the lists and that shows the unity of the movement."

    Hamas militants hold weapons as they celebrate the release of Palestinian prisoner Mohammed al-Bashiti, who served 12 years in an Israeli jail after he was convicted of being a member of Hamas' armed wing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Israel Says to Admit Hamas' Transformation Only in Case of Cessation of Aggressive Actions
    Meshaal, who now lives in an exile in the Qatari capital of Doha, has been running the Hamas political wing for the maximum two terms in office.

    It comes several days after the Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip, issued a new policy document, announcing for first time that it would accept the creation of the Palestinian state within the borders preceding the Six-Day War. The document stressed that it would not recognize Israel but lacked the movement’s longstanding call for violence against Israel.

    Tags:
    Hamas, Gaza Strip, Palestine
