Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian ceasefire registered a total of 15 violations in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin on Saturday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 15 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (9), Hama (3), Latakia (2), and Daraa (1)," the bulletin said.

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh Video From Syria's Ghouta Region as Memorandum on Safe Zones Comes Into Effect

The ministry noted that 11 violations were registered by the Turkish party of the commission, with non of them confirmed by the Russian side.

The number of armed groups that have joined the cessation of hostilities in Syria has not changed and stands at 65, according to the statement.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.