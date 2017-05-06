Filming of Fake 'Poisonous Substance' Attacks Reported in Syria-Russian Military

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – On Thursday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the latest footage of a chemical weapons attack against civilians in Syria had been filmed recently and appeared to be ordered from a European country.

"According to information from a number of sources among local residents and opposition formations … special ‘video brigades’ carried out staged filming in the past week of alleged consequences of shelling and airstrikes, including with the use of ‘poisonous substances’," the reconciliation center said.

The center added that some of the "consultants" of the brigades were "recognized by the locals as cameramen shooting news in the region for the Al Jazeera channel," the center added.

It is not the first time such reports emerge. On May 2, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported, citing local sources and eyewitnesses, that a group of the White Helmets’ activists accompanied by one of the Arab satellite channels arrived in the area near Idlib in Syria to shoot staged videos allegedly depicting consequences of a chemical attack.

White Helmets is a Syrian humanitarian organization that claims to have saved tens of thousands of lives. The activists of the organization are often depicting saving people from under debris and providing first aid to civilians.

However, the Swedish Doctors for Human Rights (SWEDHR) non-governemntal issued a report earlier in the year, stating that the "lifesaving" procedures shown in the videos published by the White Helmets are incorrect, fake and "ultimately performed on dead children."