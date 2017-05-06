Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 50) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Video From Syria's Ghouta Region as Memorandum on Safe Zones Comes Into Effect

A pact reached by Russia, Iran and Turkey to create de-escalation zones came into force in Syria at midnight local time (21:00GMT) on Saturday, in a bid to shore up ceasefire and allow for a safe return of refugees.

The accord was signed on Thursday in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana. Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Friday it had been backed by the United Nations, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions.

The Syrian government has agreed to stop fighting in the designated areas, although some armed opposition members walked out of Astana talks in protest at the agreement.

The deputy chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov said later the UN’s special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura had convinced Syrian opposition forces of the importance of safe zones.