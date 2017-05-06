US Has All Information on Syria De-Escalation Memorandum - Russian Deputy FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said that the Russian military had not communicated the US side and he was not aware of the issues related to the memorandum, such as ban on flights of the US aircraft in the de-escalation zones in western Syria. At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that the flights by US-led coalition aircraft over the de-escalation zones were being discussed by military officials.
"As for military and technical aspects of the issue I can confirm the words that have already been repeatedly voiced, including by the officials from the defense ministry: we have suspended the effect of the deconflicting memorandum after the US strike on the [Syrian] Ash Sha’irat airbase.
Representatives of the countries-guarantors of the truce in Syria (Russia, Iran, Turkey) signed on May 4 a memorandum on the creation of four zones of de-escalation in Syria, which include the province of Idlib and seven other regions. According to the memorandum, any clashes between the government forces and opposition armed groups cease starting May 6.
