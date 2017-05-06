Kurdish-Led SDF Liberates Daesh-Occupied Village Near Tabqa City

The news outlet added that the clashes between the SDF fighters and Daesh terrorists had continued and at least 14 jihadists, including a sniper, were killed on Friday.
After four days of fighting with #Isis, #SDF fully captured the village of Sahl Al Khasab in east #Tabqa. Fighting in 3 districts continues. pic.twitter.com/SEHlcRdpEL— Aylina Kılıç (@AylinaKilic) 5 мая 2017 г.
The SDF operation to liberate Tabqa is part of the offensive launched by the Kurdish-led troops to take control over the city of Raqqa, the so-called capital Daesh. Damascus considers that the offensive of the SDF supported by the US-led international coalition is illegal.
