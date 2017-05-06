Kurdish-Led SDF Liberates Daesh-Occupied Village Near Tabqa City

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Kurds of Discord: Turkey-US Tensions Reach Critical Level Ahead of Raqqa Fight

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kurdish Firat news agency reported Friday that the Kurdish troops succeeded to repel all the attacks on the village and to establish a full control over it after four days of clashes with the terrorists.

The news outlet added that the clashes between the SDF fighters and Daesh terrorists had continued and at least 14 jihadists, including a sniper, were killed on Friday.

After four days of fighting with #Isis, #SDF fully captured the village of Sahl Al Khasab in east #Tabqa. Fighting in 3 districts continues. pic.twitter.com/SEHlcRdpEL — Aylina Kılıç (@AylinaKilic) 5 мая 2017 г.

The SDF operation to liberate Tabqa is part of the offensive launched by the Kurdish-led troops to take control over the city of Raqqa, the so-called capital Daesh. Damascus considers that the offensive of the SDF supported by the US-led international coalition is illegal.