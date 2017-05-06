Russia Brings Over 4 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syrians

"Civilians have received 4.2 tons of food products in the areas of Suleimaniyah, Benezid, al-Maadi, al-Jdida al-Janubi, Haidariyah, and al-Zabdiyah in the Aleppo city as well as in the Daraa city," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian planes airdropped 21 tonnes of UN-provided food rations to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor.
This was the first aid delivery since a Russia-initiated accord on the creation of four safe zones across Syria came into force at midnight. The pact prohibits fighting in specially-designated areas to allow for unhindered humanitarian access and the return of refugees.
