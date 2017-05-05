Russia General Staff Estimating Number of Syria Safe Zones Observation Posts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian troops in Syria under the leadership of the General Staff are estimating the number of necessary observation points, which will be established in the Syrian safe zones, chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said Friday.

"The Russian military group under the leadership of the General Staff is currently calculating the necessary number of check and observation points, as well as means to provide their activity," Rudskoy told reporters.

According to Rudskoy, the activity of these check and observation points, as well as the management of the safe zones will be carried out by military personnel from Russia, Turkey and Iran. Third parties may be attracted in case of mutual arrangements between the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states.

The guarantor states will create a joint working group in two weeks, which will present the exact borders of the safe zones and security lines by June 4, Rudskoy added. Maps dissociating formations of armed opposition from terrorist groups will also be presented.

Representatives of the countries-guarantors of the truce in Syria signed on Thursday a memorandum on the creation of four zones of de-escalation in the state, which include the province of Idlib and seven other regions.