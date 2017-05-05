Turkey Dismisses 107 Judges, Prosecutors Over Suspected Links to Coup

© AP Photo/ Hussein Malla Turkey to Not Liberate UN Judge Arrested for Coup Attempt – Representative to UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkey dismissed on Friday a total of 107 judges and prosecutors over their suspected links to US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who stands accused by Ankara of masterminding last year’s failed coup, local media reported.

The authorities have also issued arrest warrants for all those who had just been removed from their positions, the Daily Sabah media outlet reported.

One of the ousted judges had ruled to release Adil Oksuz, who is considered one of the key figures in the failed government takeover, shortly after the latter's detention. As a result, Oksuz fled the country.

On July 15, 2016, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey. It was suppressed the following day. Over 240 people were killed during the failed coup and around 2,000 others were wounded. Thousands of Turkish citizens, including military officers, high-ranking civil servants and teachers have been detained or sacked since the attempted overthrow of the Turkish government.

Gulen, who has been living in the United States since 1999, has denied allegations of involvement and condemned the attempted coup.