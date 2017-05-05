Russian Military Thwarts Suicide Attack on Humanitarian Convoy in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian troops have identified and disarmed a suicide attacker attempting to target a humanitarian aid convoy heading toward Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, said Friday.

"As the humanitarian convoy was passing through a checkpoint on the demarcation line, the Russian military servicemen identified, disarmed and handed over to Syria’s security service representatives a suicide attacker, who possessed 10 kilograms [approximately 22 pounds] of explosives and grenades," Rudskoy said.

Rudskoi also noted that Russian troops and four unmanned aerial vehicles accompanied the convoy of 51 trucks carrying food and medicine.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.