Iraqi Kurdistan Region to Hold Referendum on Independence in August

© Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn Moscow Urges US to Share Data on Alleged Chemical Weapons Use in Iraqi Kurdistan

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Bas News media outlet, the information was confirmed by Mohammed Haji, who added that the region's authorities were planning to urge the region’s High Electoral Commission to set the groundwork for the polls.

Haji added that Kurdistan's President Masoud Barzani had already called on Kurdish political parties to nominate representatives to a joint committee engaged in independence efforts.

In late March, Hemin Hawrami, a senior assistant to Barzani, told reporters that Kurdistan's president had informed the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the referendum on gaining independence from Iraq "at the earliest time."

In early April, Secretary of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) politburo Fadhil Mirani said that two special boards to prepare for the referendum would be established.

Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria. In Iraq and Syria, the Kurds are fighting against the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, while in Turkey they are engaged in a conflict with state authorities.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!