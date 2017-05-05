Register
11:37 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Engineers at the International Main Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces clear the historical part of ancient Palmyra of mines.

    UNESCO May Become Catalyst in Process of Syria's Palmyra, Aleppo Demining

    © Sputnik/ Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 3310

    Russia's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO said that UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has no authority for demining activities in Syria, but it can contribute to ensuring that the process goes as quickly as possible.

    Island village Sviyazhsk
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    UNESCO Could Include 2 Russian Sites in World Heritage List in 2017 - Envoy
    PARIS (Sputnik) The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has no authority for demining activities in Syria, but it can contribute to ensuring that the process goes as quickly as possible, Russia's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Alexander Kuznetsov told Sputnik in an interview.

    "Large areas have been liberated in Syria, including Palmyra and Aleppo, where most precious monuments of the world heritage are located. But it is necessary to create the basic security conditions, primarily through demining… Of course, the organization has no authority for demining activities. But it might play a catalytic role for the demining process to go as quickly as possible so that the reconstruction work at the world heritage sites could be launched," Kuznetsov said.

    He noted that Russia had sent a group of specialists, comprising 150 people, to demine Palmyra, adding that the scale of the work was very big.

    Russian specialists have been involved in demining operations across the crisis-torn Syria for months. The sappers from Russia have participated in the demining of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra and Aleppo among other settlements after their liberation from the occupation by terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State, which is outlawed in Russia among other countries.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    UNESCO Could Include 2 Russian Sites in World Heritage List in 2017 - Envoy
    Israel to Cut UN Funding Over UNESCO Vote on Jerusalem 'Occupation'
    Israeli Leadership Shows Teeth Over Historic UNESCO Vote on Jerusalem
    Tags:
    UNESCO, Aleppo, Palmyra, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok