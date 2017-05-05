Register
05:33 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian refugees walking at an unofficial refugee camp near a snow covered mountain in the village of Deir Zannoun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley.

    UN Expects Financing Facility to Boost Loan to Lebanon for Refugees

    © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    13421

    UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon Philippe Lazzarini said that the United Nations expects that GCFF, established by the World Bank, the UN and the Islamic Development Bank, will increase its loan to Lebanon coping with the refugee crisis.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United Nations expects that the Global Concessional Financing Facility (GCFF), established by the World Bank, the UN and the Islamic Development Bank, will increase its loan to Lebanon coping with the refugee crisis, UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon Philippe Lazzarini told Sputnik.

    “I expect that in the coming months and in the coming years the concessional facility will increase its loan to countries like Lebanon and Jordan,” Lazzarini said on Thursday.

    Lazzarini noted that the country’s Prime Minister is set to present to the international community a master plan for the next seven years.

    Fighters from the former Al-Nusra Front -- renamed Fateh al-Sham Front after breaking from Al-Qaeda -- advance at an armament school after they announced they seiged control of two military academies and a third military position on August 6, 2016, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Militants of Nusra Front Attack Daesh Terrorists on Syrian-Lebanese Border
    “It’s a master plan which is estimated to be for few billion dollar and the concessional facility will be one way to fund it, but there will also be other mechanisms the government will be looking at,” he explained.

    In April, the World Bank said that some $200 million in grants from nine nations to support Syrian refugees in the past year have been leveraged to provide $1billion in interest-free credit for Jordan and Lebanon to fund health and sanitation projects in refugee camps

    Since the launch of the concessional facility last year, it has received contributions from nine countries — the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States — as well as the European Commission.

    Related:

    Lebanon's Special Forces Kill Daesh Commander at Border With Syria
    Lebanese Troops Shell Terrorist Outposts on Syrian Border - Reports
    At Least 6 Killed, 35 Injured in Clashes in Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon
    Lebanese Minister: Russia's Role in Mideast 'Annoying to Old Colonial Powers'
    Lebanese Economy Minister Hopes Trade With Russia to Soar Threefold by 2020
    Tags:
    refugee, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok