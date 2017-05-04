Register
    On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Aleppo was now under full government control with the Syrian army operation to retake the eastern districts completed. Civilians and militants were leaving the city amid a ceasefire agreement between the remaining pockets of resistance and government forces.

    Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Middle East
    0 5102

    Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria, while the violations registered by the Turkish party of the commission were not confirmed by the Russian side, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of 16 violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about seven cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

    "Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 16 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (9), Latakia (4), Daraa (1), and Hama (2). The Turkish party has registered 7 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (3), Damascus (2), and Homs (2)," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Russia, Turkey, Iran to Set Up Syria Safe Zones Map Working Group in Two Weeks
    The center noted that the violations registered by the Turkish party of the commission were not confirmed by the Russian side.

    The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated by the Syrian troops from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, remained 236, according to the document. No new armed groups have joined the ceasefire regime.

    Tags:
    ceasefire, Syrian crisis, Syria, Russia
