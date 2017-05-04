Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of 16 violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about seven cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 16 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (9), Latakia (4), Daraa (1), and Hama (2). The Turkish party has registered 7 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (3), Damascus (2), and Homs (2)," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The center noted that the violations registered by the Turkish party of the commission were not confirmed by the Russian side.

The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated by the Syrian troops from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, remained 236, according to the document. No new armed groups have joined the ceasefire regime.