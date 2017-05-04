Register
21:58 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017

    Russia, Turkey, Iran to Set Up Syria Safe Zones Map Working Group in Two Weeks

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 109 0 0

    Russia, Turkey and Iran will form a joint working group on de-escalation composed of their authorized representatives in order to delineate the lines of the de-escalation areas and security zones as well as to resolve other operational and technical issues related to the implementation of the memorandum on Syria, according to memorandum.

    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Next High-Level Meeting on Syria in Astana to Take Place in Mid-July
    ASTANA (Sputnik) — Russia, Turkey and Iran will set up a working group on drawing up the maps of proposed safe zones in Syria within two weeks after signing the de-escalation zone memorandum during the Astana peace talks, the document, which was obtained by Sputnik Thursday, said.

    The document was signed by the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor states during the fourth round of Astana talks that kicked off on Wednesday. The Russian-proposed initiative stipulates the creation of security zones in the Idlib province, to the north of the city of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta and in the south of the country. Syrian government forces and opposition would be precluded from engaging each other in these areas by means of guarantor-run security buffers, checkpoints and observation posts.

    "The guarantors shall in 2 weeks after signing the memorandum form a joint working group on de-escalation (hereinafter referred to as the Joint Working Group) composed of their authorized representatives in order to delineate the lines of the de-escalation areas and security zones as well as to resolve other operational and technical issues related to the implementation of the memorandum," the memorandum reads.

    Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    Armed Syrian Opposition to Continue Astana Talks Participation Thursday
    The safety zone maps themselves will be prepared within a month by June 4, according to the document.

    The maps will help separate territories held by moderate opposition groups from areas held by terrorists such as the Daesh and the Nusra Front, both of which are outlawed in many states, including Russia.

    On Wednesday and Thursday, Astana is hosting a fresh round of talks between Damascus and the Syrian opposition, with the participation of delegations from the Syria ceasefire guarantor states, as well as from the United Nations, which attends the talks as an observer.

    Related:

    Russia, Turkey, Iran Sign Memorandum Establishing De-Escalation Zones in Syria
    Russia, Iran, Turkey Discuss Creation of Safe Zones in Syria During Astana Talks
    Russia, Turkey, Iran to Use Sanctions to Enforce Syrian Ceasefire – Lavrov
    De Mistura Notes Syria Escalation, Urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to Take Measures
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok