Register
20:27 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the Russian Military police stand guard in the northern city of Manbij as Syrians who fled the city of Aleppo due to the fighting prepare to return to their hometown, on April 5, 2017

    Russia Needs No Parliamentary Approval to Send Monitors to Syrian Safe Zones

    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    Sending Russian observers to monitor truce in safe zones in Syria will not require additional approval by the country's Federation Council, as such operations will take place within the already-established anti-terrorist mission in the country, the chairman of the Russian upper house of parliament’s Defense and Security committee told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Syrian ceasefire guarantor states — Russia, Iran and Turkey — signed a memorandum on four safe zones in Syria within the framework of negotiations in Astana on Syrian settlement, which involved Damascus and the Syrian opposition delegations. The Russian delegation head of the Astana talks and Special Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Russia was ready to send its observers to monitor ceasefire.

    "Sending of the Russian observers does not require the additional decision of the Federation Council. They can be sent as part of the anti-terrorist operation in Syria, which has already been approved, as one of the operation's purposes is to facilitate return to peaceful life," Viktor Ozerov said.

    People walk near a Syrian national flag at the President bridge in Damascus, Syria March 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Memorandum Signed: What Are the Safe, or De-Escalation, Zones in Syria?
    According to the Russian constitution, the Federation Council is in charge of solving questions regarding the use of Russian Armed Forces abroad.

    On September 30, 2015, the Russian Federation Council unanimously approved sending of the Russian Aerospace Forces to support fight against terrorists in Syria at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Creation of Safe Zones Signals Shift to Peaceful Life in Syria

    "This is an undeniable step forward, a step toward peace process in Syria… It is not about fight against terrorism but about the transition to peaceful life, and this is what the establishment of the de-escalation zones provides for," Ozerov said.

    Daesh fighters fire during a a battle against the Syrian government forces, at al-Sinaa neighborhoods, in the oil-rich city of Deir el-Zour, east of Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency
    Syrian Conflict to De-Escalate Due to Army's Perseverance, Help From Russia, Iran and Turkey
    Ozerov noted that the creation of the safe zone would facilitate the delivery of international aid to Syrian settlements in need and would allow the Syrian economy to recover as well as let the state's schools and hospitals in these parts of the state, where the zones will be located, resume their work.

    The Syrian civil war has been raging for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (al-Nusra Front), both of which are outlawed in Russia.

    Syrian settlement talks take place on two parallel platforms: the UN-mediated Geneva talks, and the Astana talks, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. The three aforementioned states are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016.

    Related:

    Damascus Welcomes Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria
    Safe Zones Memorandum May 'Lead to Fundamental Changes' in Syria - Tehran
    Iran Supports Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria - Adviser to Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    safe zones, The Syrian war, Viktor Ozerov, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok