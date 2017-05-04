Trump Administration Calls for Shifting Approach to Resolve Syria Crisis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of President Donald Trump is calling for a shift in the approach to resolve the ongoing conflict in Syria, a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday.

"What we need is all parties to the conflict to recognize the time is now to take… different approach to this problem and to begin to resolve the conflict in a way that stops suffering of Syrian people," the official said.

The official noted that up to date, there has been no workable ceasefire in Syria and all parties should do everything they can to end the suffering of the Syrians.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.