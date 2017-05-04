Register
18:56 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 photo, Iraqis, who fled the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, gather around flames to warm themselves from the cold, as they wait to cross to the Kurdish controlled area, in the Nineveh plain, northeast of Mosul

    Over Half a Million People Flee Iraqi City of Nineveh on the Outskirts of Mosul

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (202)
    0 67 0 0

    Minister of Displacement and Migration in Iraq Jasim Muhammed al-Jaf has recently revealed that since the start of the operation to liberate the country's city of Nineveh on the outskirts of Mosul from Daesh (October 17, 2016), the number of refugees fleeing the area has reached 600,000 people.

    Mosul residents flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle the Islamic State group in a street to street fight in west Mosul, Monday, April 24, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Real Life in Iraq's Mosul: No Food Left and Children Starving to Death
    Out of 467,000 refugees who are currently staying in refugee camps 425,000, he said, have fled the western part of Mosul and 42,000 have left from the eastern part.

    Seif al Tatusi, an official representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, also known as the UN Refugee Agency, told

    Sputnik Arabic that the situation in Mosul is catastrophic and the reported numbers are likely true.

    "People are forced to leave their houses because there is no food and medication. Refugees come to the police and the police send them out further to the Refugee Reallocation Center in the city of Hamam al-Alil to the south of Mosul," she told Sputnik.

    Soldiers with the Iraqi special forces look out on Islamic State group positions from a rooftop in west Mosul as fighting continues, Monday, April 24, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Iraqi City of Mosul to Be Fully Liberated From Daesh Within One Month
    After being inspected by security forces and undergoing a preliminary examination, they are relocated to various refugee camps, she said.  They can choose between refugee camps located in the west and east of Mosul, she added.

    The UN Refugee Agency is currently working on setting up the 12th refugee camp for those who fled Mosul, she said.

    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (202)
    Tags:
    military operation, refugees, Daesh, Iraq’s Nineveh province, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok