Over Half a Million People Flee Iraqi City of Nineveh on the Outskirts of Mosul

Seif al Tatusi, an official representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, also known as the UN Refugee Agency, told
Sputnik Arabic that the situation in Mosul is catastrophic and the reported numbers are likely true.
"People are forced to leave their houses because there is no food and medication. Refugees come to the police and the police send them out further to the Refugee Reallocation Center in the city of Hamam al-Alil to the south of Mosul," she told Sputnik.
The UN Refugee Agency is currently working on setting up the 12th refugee camp for those who fled Mosul, she said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)