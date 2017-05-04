Over Half a Million People Flee Iraqi City of Nineveh on the Outskirts of Mosul

© AP Photo/ Bram Janssen Real Life in Iraq's Mosul: No Food Left and Children Starving to Death

Out of 467,000 refugees who are currently staying in refugee camps 425,000, he said, have fled the western part of Mosul and 42,000 have left from the eastern part.

Seif al Tatusi, an official representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, also known as the UN Refugee Agency, told

Sputnik Arabic that the situation in Mosul is catastrophic and the reported numbers are likely true.

"People are forced to leave their houses because there is no food and medication. Refugees come to the police and the police send them out further to the Refugee Reallocation Center in the city of Hamam al-Alil to the south of Mosul," she told Sputnik.

After being inspected by security forces and undergoing a preliminary examination, they are relocated to various refugee camps, she said. They can choose between refugee camps located in the west and east of Mosul, she added.

The UN Refugee Agency is currently working on setting up the 12th refugee camp for those who fled Mosul, she said.