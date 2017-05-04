Netanyahu Welcomes Trump's Aspiration for Israel-Palestine Reconciliation

© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun Palestinian Injured by Israeli Border Guards After Trying to Attack Officers

TEL AVIV (Sputnik)Israel welcomes US President Donald Trump's desire to put the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to an end and is looking for an opportunity to discuss ways of reaching peace working with Washington, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

"I am looking for an opportunity to discuss optimal ways of reaching peace with President Trump. This is the thing uniting me and the president… I hope that changes are possible and the real peace is achievable. This is what Israel is always ready for," Netanyahu told reporters ahead of the talks with Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

On Wednesday, Trump held a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and said that he would continue efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East. Trump stressed that comprehensive peace could only be attained through direct talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

Over decades, Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

