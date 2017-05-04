Syria Safe Zone Initiative Step in Right Direction - UN Syria Envoy

"This initiative is a step in right direction because it is pushing for concrete de-escalation in four zones," de Mistura told reporters.
According to the official, the United Nations is "strongly supportive" of the initiative.
" I will be consulting the SC [UN Security Council] and Syrian partners in light of this new development to set the date for next Geneva talks. I will not announce it now," he added.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)