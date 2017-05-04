Syria Safe Zone Initiative Step in Right Direction - UN Syria Envoy

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Damascus Welcomes Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria

–

ASTANA (Sputnik)The memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria is a right step in direction towards actual ceasefire in the country, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Thursday.

"This initiative is a step in right direction because it is pushing for concrete de-escalation in four zones," de Mistura told reporters.

According to the official, the United Nations is "strongly supportive" of the initiative.

" I will be consulting the SC [UN Security Council] and Syrian partners in light of this new development to set the date for next Geneva talks. I will not announce it now," he added.

