US-Led Coalition Hits Daesh Tunnels in Syria's Palmyra - Joint Task Force

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US-led coalition forces carried out 34 strikes consisting of 81 engagements against the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria and Iraq on Wednesday, including two strikes near the city of Palmyra, Operation Inherent Resolve Joint Task Force said in a press release.

"Near Palmyra, two strikes destroyed three tunnels," the release stated on Thursday.

The release noted 26 other strikes in Syria hit targets near four cities, including Abu Kamal and Deir ez-Zor. The strikes destroyed Daesh vehicles, tunnels, oil infrastructure and a command and control node, among other targets.

In Iraq, six strikes near Kirkuk and Mosul destroyed Islamic State fighting positions, rocket-propelled grenade systems, four medium machine guns and Daesh staging areas.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!